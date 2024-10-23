1 . 'From a needle to an anchor' could be found in Danny Doran's

Danny Doran's sold almost everything from kite chord to brush shafts and the most obscure types of nails and screws. A true Lurgan institution, Doran's hardware shop in Edward Street is a full of just about everything. This photo is from almost 30 years ago with the late Danny Doran standing outside his shop chatting to the late Tony Lavery in period costume on his bike. Often customers were amazed as Danny, when asked for something, climbed a ladder into the highest corner of the shop behind all sorts of items trailing from the ceiling, and found exactly what you wanted. He worked in the shop well into his 80s with his daughter Catherine who runs the show now. Photo: Photo courtesy of Old Lurgan Photos