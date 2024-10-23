The Troubles, the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises were faced head on and, despite some dreadful experiences, these businesses have continued to trade.
With favourites like Danny Doran’s where you could by anything from a needle to an anchor or Juells Gift Store which has a fabulous array of gifts, Lurgan is a great place to shop.
A wealth of butchers with top class produce plus plenty of fruit and veg shops, the people of Lurgan have plenty of choice for local produce.
Great furniture stores have kept our homes well supplied for generations and our travel agencies have helped us get that bargain holiday when we need a break.
In this small snapshot of Lurgan, it is clear the town has many thriving business which are well supported by the local community and beyond.
1. 'From a needle to an anchor' could be found in Danny Doran's
Danny Doran's sold almost everything from kite chord to brush shafts and the most obscure types of nails and screws. A true Lurgan institution, Doran's hardware shop in Edward Street is a full of just about everything. This photo is from almost 30 years ago with the late Danny Doran standing outside his shop chatting to the late Tony Lavery in period costume on his bike. Often customers were amazed as Danny, when asked for something, climbed a ladder into the highest corner of the shop behind all sorts of items trailing from the ceiling, and found exactly what you wanted. He worked in the shop well into his 80s with his daughter Catherine who runs the show now. Photo: Photo courtesy of Old Lurgan Photos
2. Lurgan is no stranger to winning trophies
Lurgan is no stranger to winning cups and medals and Decor Trophies is one of the best places to get your old trophy engraved or to buy a plaque or awards tailored especially for your club, school or organisation. It's a family-owned business established in 1975 by Colin O’Neill (Snr), and currently managed by Colin (Jnr). From timeless masterpieces to new laser engraved glass awards, Decor Trophies has it all. Photo: Photo courtesy of Old Lurgan Photos
3. Lots of history in this menswear shop
JR McMahon's have been in Church Place since 1963. It is believed they opened on the same day as USA President John F Kennedy was assassinated. The shop sells an array of menswear from suits and shirts to casual wear. It also operates stores across NI and has pop up shops in Lurgan ahead of Christmas. Photo: Photo courtesy of Old Lurgan Photos
4. Wee Cafolla's - there's nothing like it
Another Lurgan institution is Cafolla's which has been trading in the town for more almost a century. It first opened in 1932 and has been part of the fabric of the town ever since. With great fish and chips plus their signature ice cream, Cafolla's is a favourite stop for families or for busy shoppers during the week. This photo is of Gerard Cafolla with his shop staff in the early 1990’s. Included in the photo is Eileen Conaty, Kerry Donnolly, Kathleen Creaney, Patricia Forker, Veronica Hughes and David McAlernon. Photo: Photo courtesy of Old Lurgan Photos
