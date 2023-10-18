Register
28 photos of residents ‘loving’ Carrick, Greenisland and Whitehead libraries in 2006/07

To mark Love Your Library Day (October 18), a search in the Carrick Times archive has offered up a flavour of events from Carrickfergus, Greenisland and Whitehead branches.
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 18:32 BST

These photos from 2006 and 2007 feature a diverse array of activities including storytelling, school visit, exhibition, information session, history talk teddy bears picnic, reading group, and IT course.

Perhaps you were in attendance or know someone who was. Why not take a closer look!

Members of the community pictured at Whitehead Library's teddy bears picnic in 2007.

Members of the community pictured at Whitehead Library's teddy bears picnic in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Natasha Nevins and Anna Officer enjoyed story time at Greenisland in 2007.

Natasha Nevins and Anna Officer enjoyed story time at Greenisland in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Wei Xia and Joshua McMaw attended story time at Greenisland Library in 2007.

Wei Xia and Joshua McMaw attended story time at Greenisland Library in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Caoimhe Cardwell and Chandler Beattie enjoyed a trip to Greenisland Library in 2006.

Caoimhe Cardwell and Chandler Beattie enjoyed a trip to Greenisland Library in 2006. Photo: Tim Cully

