Portadown town centre was packed on Saturday evening for the annual mini Twelfth celebrations.

Organisers Portadown Orange District LOL 1 paid tribute to all those who supported the event, either by taking part or turning out to watch.

"Portadown District officers would like to thank all those who joined with us at our annual mini Twelfth celebrations,” a spokesperson said. “It was great to have County officers with us as well as other district officers from various districts across the country.

" It was also a pleasure to have Portadown Women’s District No.3 Worshipful Mistress and district officers with us as they celebrate their centenary year. Many congratulations on their new bannerette which is the first one the District has had.

"We also like to say thank you to the great array of bands that took part and the many crowds in town to watch the parade.”

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great photos of some of those who turned out for the occasion.

1 . Portadown mini Twelfth Orange brethren on the road during the Portadown mini Twelfth parade. PT24-258. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Portadown mini Twelfth Shirt sleeves only...The warm weather on Saturday evening meant brethren could step out without jackets. PT24-259. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Portadown mini Twelfth Alfie Leckey (5) with dad Richard pictured before Saturday's mini Twelfth parade. PT24-241. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Portadown mini Twelfth Members of LOL 26 on parade. PT24-260. Photo: Tony Hendron

