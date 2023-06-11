28 pictures as Portadown mini Twelfth parade draws large crowds
Organisers Portadown Orange District LOL 1 paid tribute to all those who supported the event, either by taking part or turning out to watch.
"Portadown District officers would like to thank all those who joined with us at our annual mini Twelfth celebrations,” a spokesperson said. “It was great to have County officers with us as well as other district officers from various districts across the country.
" It was also a pleasure to have Portadown Women’s District No.3 Worshipful Mistress and district officers with us as they celebrate their centenary year. Many congratulations on their new bannerette which is the first one the District has had.
"We also like to say thank you to the great array of bands that took part and the many crowds in town to watch the parade.”
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great photos of some of those who turned out for the occasion.