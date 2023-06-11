Register
Best of pals ... Alfie Leckey (5), left, and Archie Herron (6) ready to take part in the parade. PT24-242.Best of pals ... Alfie Leckey (5), left, and Archie Herron (6) ready to take part in the parade. PT24-242.
28 pictures as Portadown mini Twelfth parade draws large crowds

Portadown town centre was packed on Saturday evening for the annual mini Twelfth celebrations.
By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:46 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 19:47 BST

Organisers Portadown Orange District LOL 1 paid tribute to all those who supported the event, either by taking part or turning out to watch.

"Portadown District officers would like to thank all those who joined with us at our annual mini Twelfth celebrations,” a spokesperson said. “It was great to have County officers with us as well as other district officers from various districts across the country.

" It was also a pleasure to have Portadown Women’s District No.3 Worshipful Mistress and district officers with us as they celebrate their centenary year. Many congratulations on their new bannerette which is the first one the District has had.

"We also like to say thank you to the great array of bands that took part and the many crowds in town to watch the parade.”

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great photos of some of those who turned out for the occasion.

Orange brethren on the road during the Portadown mini Twelfth parade. PT24-258.

1. Portadown mini Twelfth

Orange brethren on the road during the Portadown mini Twelfth parade. PT24-258. Photo: Tony Hendron

Shirt sleeves only...The warm weather on Saturday evening meant brethren could step out without jackets. PT24-259.

2. Portadown mini Twelfth

Shirt sleeves only...The warm weather on Saturday evening meant brethren could step out without jackets. PT24-259. Photo: Tony Hendron

Alfie Leckey (5) with dad Richard pictured before Saturday's mini Twelfth parade. PT24-241.

3. Portadown mini Twelfth

Alfie Leckey (5) with dad Richard pictured before Saturday's mini Twelfth parade. PT24-241. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of LOL 26 on parade. PT24-260.

4. Portadown mini Twelfth

Members of LOL 26 on parade. PT24-260. Photo: Tony Hendron

