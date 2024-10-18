29 charming pictures of nursery pupils at Edenderry and Millington schools in Portadown having fun at play

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:14 BST
Pupils at Millington and Edenderry nursery schools in Portadown were busy making new friends when photographer Tony Hendron dropped in.

He captured some of the fun going on at both schools as the children and staff joined in a wide variety of activities.

Splashing around in the water tray are from left, Hietor, Samuel, Emanuela and Esmae. PT43-224.

Splashing around in the water tray are from left, Hietor, Samuel, Emanuela and Esmae. PT43-224.

Lisa McCreanor, nursery assistant, pictured in the school 'construction site' with pupils from left, Jaxon, Skyler, Will, Gabriel, Ellie and Kelvin. PT43-219.

Lisa McCreanor, nursery assistant, pictured in the school 'construction site' with pupils from left, Jaxon, Skyler, Will, Gabriel, Ellie and Kelvin. PT43-219.

Enjoying outdoor time are Millington Nursery School principal, Mrs Tanya Millar and new pupils from left, Walter, Sophie, Jeet, Jenson and Beau. PT43-217.

Enjoying outdoor time are Millington Nursery School principal, Mrs Tanya Millar and new pupils from left, Walter, Sophie, Jeet, Jenson and Beau. PT43-217.

Nursery assistant, Nichola Lutton pictured at the outdoor kitchen with pupils from left, Lottie, Darcy, Thomas, Amara and Oliver. PT43-218.

Nursery assistant, Nichola Lutton pictured at the outdoor kitchen with pupils from left, Lottie, Darcy, Thomas, Amara and Oliver. PT43-218.

