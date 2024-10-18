He captured some of the fun going on at both schools as the children and staff joined in a wide variety of activities.
1. Fun at play
Splashing around in the water tray are from left, Hietor, Samuel, Emanuela and Esmae. PT43-224. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Fun at play
Lisa McCreanor, nursery assistant, pictured in the school 'construction site' with pupils from left, Jaxon, Skyler, Will, Gabriel, Ellie and Kelvin. PT43-219. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Fun at play
Enjoying outdoor time are Millington Nursery School principal, Mrs Tanya Millar and new pupils from left, Walter, Sophie, Jeet, Jenson and Beau. PT43-217. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Fun at play
Nursery assistant, Nichola Lutton pictured at the outdoor kitchen with pupils from left, Lottie, Darcy, Thomas, Amara and Oliver. PT43-218. Photo: Tony Hendron