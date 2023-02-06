Mid Ulster has produced many talented people over the years that have gone on to achieve great things in their chosen careers.
This includes Nobel prize winning poet Seamus Heaney who was born near Castledawson, and Olympic medal winning cyclist Wendy Houvenaghel (nee McLean) who hails from Upperlands.
Here is a selection of well known people who were born in or are closely connected to the area. Can you think of any other famous faces that hail from the district?
1. Jimmy Cricket
James Mulgrew - professionally known as Jimmy Cricket - was born in Cookstown and went on to have his own shows on television and radio. Pic: Getty Images
2. Peter Canavan
Tyrone legend Peter Canavan from Glencull, Ballygawley, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the GAA, including two All Ireland Senior Football Championship medals and six All Star Awards. Pic: Getty Images
3. Wendy Houvenaghel
Wendy Houvenaghel (née McLean) from Upperlands represented Great Britain in various World Cycling Championships and in the 2008 Olympic Games, most notably winning the silver medal at the Beijing. Pic: Getty Images
4. Gemma Bradley
Draperstown-born singer/songwriter Gemma Bradley is the new presenter of BBC Introducing, a vital platform for new musical artists.
