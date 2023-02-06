Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Seamus Heaney was born near Castledawson and went on to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1995. He is widely recognised as one of the major poets of the 20th century. Pic: Getty Images

29 famous faces who have connections with the Mid Ulster area

Mid Ulster has produced many talented people over the years that have gone on to achieve great things in their chosen careers.

By Stanley Campbell
33 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 5:18pm

This includes Nobel prize winning poet Seamus Heaney who was born near Castledawson, and Olympic medal winning cyclist Wendy Houvenaghel (nee McLean) who hails from Upperlands.

Here is a selection of well known people who were born in or are closely connected to the area. Can you think of any other famous faces that hail from the district?

1. Jimmy Cricket

James Mulgrew - professionally known as Jimmy Cricket - was born in Cookstown and went on to have his own shows on television and radio. Pic: Getty Images

Photo: Avalon

Photo Sales

2. Peter Canavan

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan from Glencull, Ballygawley, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the GAA, including two All Ireland Senior Football Championship medals and six All Star Awards. Pic: Getty Images

Photo: Ramsey Cardy

Photo Sales

3. Wendy Houvenaghel

Wendy Houvenaghel (née McLean) from Upperlands represented Great Britain in various World Cycling Championships and in the 2008 Olympic Games, most notably winning the silver medal at the Beijing. Pic: Getty Images

Photo: Bryn Lennon

Photo Sales

4. Gemma Bradley

Draperstown-born singer/songwriter Gemma Bradley is the new presenter of BBC Introducing, a vital platform for new musical artists.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Seamus Heaney