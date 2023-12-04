Maghera was full of festive cheer on Saturday as Santa took up his now annual residence in Maghera Walled Garden for the afternoon, before turning on the Christmas lights in the town.

The day began in the Lurach Centre with Christmas decoration making, face painting and letter writing to Santa, before the man himself settled into the Potting Shed at Maghera Walled Garden to greet a host of excited children.

Friendly elves were on hand to entertain the crowds and the garden was lit up with a spectacular LED display and characters that provided plenty of opportunity for selfies and family festive pictures.

At 5pm Santa was on his way to Hall Street via Fairhill, accompanied by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, where shortly before 6pm, both carried out the countdown to the switch on of the Christmas lights, kicking off the Christmas festivities in Maghera for 2023.

