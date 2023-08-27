Register
These young band members stepped out with Moneymore Flute Band at the Last Saturday demonstration in Moneymore.

29 great pictures as crowds gather in Moneymore for Last Saturday parade

Co Londonderry members of the Royal Black Institution paraded in Moneymore on Saturday for the first time since 1997.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST

Crowds gathered to watch the parade of 35 preceptories and 31 bands make its way from the Desertmartin Road to the field on the Moneyhaw Road.

Districts from South Londonderry, who were hosts for the day, were joined by Raphoe, Coleraine and City of Londonderry.

