29 happy pictures at Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day in Tannaghmore Gardens

Families enjoyed an afternoon of Easter fun, including the much-anticipated Easter egg trail, Easter-themed face painting sessions, bushcraft activities, inflatables, bubble fun, music and games.
"We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. It was wonderful to see families come together to celebrate the start of the Easter break, and all proceeds raised will go towards the great work of Women’s Aid Armagh Down” said the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.
Thanks to the event and donations, the Lord Mayor was able to raise £2,000 for her chosen charity Women’s Aid Armagh Down.
