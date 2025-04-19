29 happy pictures at Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day in Tannaghmore Gardens

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Apr 2025, 11:17 BST
Tannaghmore Gardens became a vibrant hub of laughter and excitement on Thursday for the Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail and Fun Day.

Families enjoyed an afternoon of Easter fun, including the much-anticipated Easter egg trail, Easter-themed face painting sessions, bushcraft activities, inflatables, bubble fun, music and games.

"We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. It was wonderful to see families come together to celebrate the start of the Easter break, and all proceeds raised will go towards the great work of Women’s Aid Armagh Down” said the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

Thanks to the event and donations, the Lord Mayor was able to raise £2,000 for her chosen charity Women’s Aid Armagh Down.

Looking happy at the Easter Fun Day are, Caoilin Boyle and her children, Katie (11) and Peter (9). PT16-205.

1. Easter fun

Looking happy at the Easter Fun Day are, Caoilin Boyle and her children, Katie (11) and Peter (9). PT16-205. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying a game of giant snakes and ladders at the fun day are from left, Riyah (3), Freddie (4), Aila (6) and Lucy (6). PT16-218.

2. Easter fun

Enjoying a game of giant snakes and ladders at the fun day are from left, Riyah (3), Freddie (4), Aila (6) and Lucy (6). PT16-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Conor (12) and Emily Tarrant taking part in the Easter Egg Trail. PT15-217.

3. Easter fun

Conor (12) and Emily Tarrant taking part in the Easter Egg Trail. PT15-217. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy joins in the fun.

4. Easter fun

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Sarah Duffy joins in the fun. Photo: ABC Borough Council

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:MayorLord MayorWomen's Aid
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice