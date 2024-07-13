29 happy pictures from the Ballymena Twelfth

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2024, 07:48 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 21:47 BST
A big crowd came out to see the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena with 27 lodges,15 bands and Lambeg drummers taking part.

This year the honour of hosting the parade belonged to the members of Tullygarley LOL 473.

Enjoying the Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena.

1. Twelfth 2024

Enjoying the Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

The Twelfth parade makes its way through Ballymena.

2. Twelfth 2024

The Twelfth parade makes its way through Ballymena. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

There was a good turnout for the annual Twelfth parade in Ballymena.

3. Twelfth 2024

There was a good turnout for the annual Twelfth parade in Ballymena. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

Keeping an eye out for a familiar face in the crowd.

4. Twelfth 2024

Keeping an eye out for a familiar face in the crowd. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Ballymena
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice