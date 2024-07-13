This year the honour of hosting the parade belonged to the members of Tullygarley LOL 473.
1. Twelfth 2024
Enjoying the Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
2. Twelfth 2024
The Twelfth parade makes its way through Ballymena. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
3. Twelfth 2024
There was a good turnout for the annual Twelfth parade in Ballymena. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
4. Twelfth 2024
Keeping an eye out for a familiar face in the crowd. Photo: Steven McAuley / McAuley Multimedia
