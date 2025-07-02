29 launch night photos from Top Blade's new restaurant in Portrush

Located on the town’s seafront, the flagship restaurant welcomed guests for an exclusive launch night, celebrating with great food, entertainment, flowing drinks, and plenty of steakhouse spirit. The £350,000 investment has created 20 new jobs.

Director Aaron Taggart said: “Portrush is a dream location for us — the views, the energy, the people. We’ve worked hard to create something very special here and the support already has been phenomenal. We can’t wait to welcome locals, visitors, and even the odd golfer or two!”