29 more photos from Portadown’s Christmas lights celebrations

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Nov 2024, 20:32 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 20:46 GMT
The countdown to Christmas has begun in earnest across Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

Here are further photos from the festive lights being switched on in Portadown at the weekend to give you some early seasonal cheer.

Enjoying the Portadown celebrations.

1. Festive Lights

Enjoying the Portadown celebrations. Photo: ABC Council

On stage at the ABC Council event.

2. Festive Lights

On stage at the ABC Council event. Photo: ABC Council

Having fun at the festive event.

3. Festive Lights

Having fun at the festive event. Photo: ABC Council

Meeting a friendly face at the fun event.

4. Festive Lights

Meeting a friendly face at the fun event. Photo: ABC Council

