29 more photos from Portadown’s Christmas lights celebrations

Here are further photos from the festive lights being switched on in Portadown at the weekend to give you some early seasonal cheer.
1 / 8
Here are further photos from the festive lights being switched on in Portadown at the weekend to give you some early seasonal cheer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.