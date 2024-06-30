Looking happy at the Loughgall Mini 12th parade are from left, Neil Hazelton and daughter, Emily-Grace and Melvin Simpson. PT26-239.Looking happy at the Loughgall Mini 12th parade are from left, Neil Hazelton and daughter, Emily-Grace and Melvin Simpson. PT26-239.
29 of the best pictures from the Loughgall Mini Twelfth parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
There was a good turnout of participants and spectators for the Mini Twelfth parade hosted by Loughgall District LOL No 3 on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the District lodge said: “Loughgall is of course the home of the Orange Order and is renowned throughout the world for its historical significance, something that Loughgall District is very proud of.”

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the evening.

Brethren of LOL 265 taking part in the Loughgall Mini 12th parade. PT26-263.

Brethren of LOL 265 taking part in the Loughgall Mini 12th parade. PT26-263.Photo: Tony Hendron

Little leader...Loughans Accordion Band on parade in Loughgall on Saturday night. PT26-260.

Little leader...Loughans Accordion Band on parade in Loughgall on Saturday night. PT26-260.Photo: Tony Hendron

Pictured at the Mini 12th parade in Loughgall are from left, Presley Jebb, Megan Hynes, Teddy Simmons and Claire Reaney. PT26-237.

Pictured at the Mini 12th parade in Loughgall are from left, Presley Jebb, Megan Hynes, Teddy Simmons and Claire Reaney. PT26-237.Photo: Tony Hendron

LOL 228 taking part in the Loughgall Mini 12th parade. PT26-261.

LOL 228 taking part in the Loughgall Mini 12th parade. PT26-261.Photo: Tony Hendron

