A spokesperson for the District lodge said: “Loughgall is of course the home of the Orange Order and is renowned throughout the world for its historical significance, something that Loughgall District is very proud of.”
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of the evening.
Brethren of LOL 265 taking part in the Loughgall Mini 12th parade. PT26-263.Photo: Tony Hendron
Little leader...Loughans Accordion Band on parade in Loughgall on Saturday night. PT26-260.Photo: Tony Hendron
Pictured at the Mini 12th parade in Loughgall are from left, Presley Jebb, Megan Hynes, Teddy Simmons and Claire Reaney. PT26-237.Photo: Tony Hendron
LOL 228 taking part in the Loughgall Mini 12th parade. PT26-261.Photo: Tony Hendron