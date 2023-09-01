After the summer break, many of our children went back to school this week, some for the very first time.

Here we are sharing some of the wonderful photos sent to us of our young people in their brand new school uniforms.

Full of smiles and expectation, these children are starting their first foray into the world of education and learning.

We are hoping they have lots of fun, make plenty of friends and have many, many years of fruitful learning.

1 . Hollie and Esmé are 'absolutely buzzing' Hollie and Esmé Curran who started Tannaghmore Primary School in Lurgan, Co Armagh. They moved from Scotland in the summer holidays and it’s their first day at their new school. Both are 'absolutely buzzing'. Photo: Photo courtesy of family

2 . All smiles Jay Robinson IS starting year 9 at Killicomaine Junior High School and Jake Robinson is starting p4 at Edenderry Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo: Photo courtesy of Nicole Robinson

3 . A beautiful smile Lily-Grace Brown, aged 8, who is attending Edenderry Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo: Laura Brown

4 . INPT-NEWS-1-9-23- Lexi and Harvey adams 1st year and p6 -NIR.jpg Lexi and Harvey Adams before their first day back at School. Lexi is now a 1st year and Harvey is in P6. Photo: Laura Adams