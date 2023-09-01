Register
Harvey Connolly, aged 7 who is starting P4 with Grace Connolly, aged 4 who is starting P1 and Amelia Connolly, aged 6 who is starting P3. This trio are all in the Presentation Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh.

29 photos of children going back to school in the Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan areas

After the summer break, many of our children went back to school this week, some for the very first time.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:10 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:54 BST

Here we are sharing some of the wonderful photos sent to us of our young people in their brand new school uniforms.

Full of smiles and expectation, these children are starting their first foray into the world of education and learning.

We are hoping they have lots of fun, make plenty of friends and have many, many years of fruitful learning.

Hollie and Esmé Curran who started Tannaghmore Primary School in Lurgan, Co Armagh. They moved from Scotland in the summer holidays and it’s their first day at their new school. Both are 'absolutely buzzing'.

Jay Robinson IS starting year 9 at Killicomaine Junior High School and Jake Robinson is starting p4 at Edenderry Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Lily-Grace Brown, aged 8, who is attending Edenderry Primary School in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Lexi and Harvey Adams before their first day back at School. Lexi is now a 1st year and Harvey is in P6.

