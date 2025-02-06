With 3 days until Homebase shuts in Craigavon, customers are flocking to the Rushmere Shopping Centre unit to snap up last minute bargains.

Administrators are closing the store which is due to shut on Saturday.

Signs outside the store indicate 3 days of shopping left with much of the interior of the store cleared of stock.

A small number of staff remain on tills while workers strive to clear the interior of units and stock.

Homebase at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

There were hopes The Range would open an outlet at the vacant Homebase outlet but this has so far not come to fruition.

Last year Homebase announced they were closing 74 stores nationwide including four stores in Northern Ireland.

It is understood around 20 staff have lost their jobs due to the closure of Homebase in Craigavon.

Despite this the rest of Rushmere Shopping Centre is thriving with at least 13 new stores opening over the past year and record numbers of visitors attending the Craigavon centre.

Indeed it boasted a 9 million footfall in 2024, breaking all records to become the largest shopping complex of its kind in NI.

Damian McGloughlin, chief executive of Homebase, said last year: "It has been an incredibly challenging three years for the home and garden improvement market. My priority is and continues to be our team members, and I recognise that this news will be unsettling for them."

Stores in Northern Ireland include:

Junction One Retail Park, Antrim

Rushmere Retail Park, Craigavon

Drumkeen Complex, Belfast

Shane Park, Belfast