3 people taken to Craigavon Area Hospital after serious 2 vehicle crash in Lurgan
Part of the Old Portadown Road from the entrance to Ashwood until Manor Park has been closed to all traffic as the police and emergency services deal with the situation.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, is currently closed as police and emergency services attend a one vehicle road traffic collision in the area.
"Please seek an alternative route where possible.”
One of the vehicles was on its roof and and another was also badly damaged. It is understood around 3 or 4 ‘walking wounded’ were taken to Craigavon Hospital by the NI Ambulance Service.
It is not known their condition but it is believed their injuries are not serious.
Currently recovery vehicles are on the scene removing both vehicles which are very badly damaged.