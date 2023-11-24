Register
Anna and Nancy Nicolls from Loanends Primary School helping the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, switch on the Crumlin lights with Santa and Buddy the Elf/Anna and Nancy Nicolls from Loanends Primary School helping the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, switch on the Crumlin lights with Santa and Buddy the Elf/
30 cracking photos as the Christmas lights go on in Antrim and Crumlin

The count down to Christmas in Antrim and Crumlin is underway in earnest after the Christmas lights were switched on in style.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 18:32 GMT

Santa and his elves were joined on stage by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, for the respective celebrations at Market Square and Crumlin Leisure Centre.

Radio presenter Stuart Robinson hosted the entertainment at two very popular seasonal events. Here’s a reminder of the fun in 30 photographs.

Isla Rooney loving the fair at the Crumlin switch on.

1. Festive Fun

Isla Rooney loving the fair at the Crumlin switch on. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Lochlain and pet dog 'Rocco' enjoying the lights at Crumlin.

2. Festive Fun

Lochlain and pet dog 'Rocco' enjoying the lights at Crumlin. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Ruairi and Darcy Henry enjoying sweet treats at Crumlin.

3. Festive Fun

Ruairi and Darcy Henry enjoying sweet treats at Crumlin. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Mum and dad, Catherine and Tommy playing in the bubbles with baby Enya

4. Festive Fun

Mum and dad, Catherine and Tommy playing in the bubbles with baby Enya Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

