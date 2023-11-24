30 cracking photos as the Christmas lights go on in Antrim and Crumlin
The count down to Christmas in Antrim and Crumlin is underway in earnest after the Christmas lights were switched on in style.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 18:32 GMT
Santa and his elves were joined on stage by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, for the respective celebrations at Market Square and Crumlin Leisure Centre.
Radio presenter Stuart Robinson hosted the entertainment at two very popular seasonal events. Here’s a reminder of the fun in 30 photographs.
