Starting school - Tips for children starting school

30 cute photos of the new nursery pupils at Portadown Integrated and Hart Memorial primary schools in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:57 BST
This year's new nursery pupils are having a lot of fun settling into Portadown Integrated and Hart Memorial primary schools in Portadown.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these lovely pictures of the little ones busy at play.

Hart Memorial Nursery teacher, Victoria Major pictured withnew pupils, Theo and Summer. PT42-204.

1. Fun at play

Hart Memorial Nursery teacher, Victoria Major pictured withnew pupils, Theo and Summer. PT42-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Storytime in the Hart Nursery Unit for pupils from left, Saul Nate and James and reading from the book is nursery assistant, Nicola Forde. PT42-214.

2. Fun at play

Storytime in the Hart Nursery Unit for pupils from left, Saul Nate and James and reading from the book is nursery assistant, Nicola Forde. PT42-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

New nursery pupils at Hart Memorial Nursery School having fun at the rice tray with nursery assistant, Caroline Willis. PT422-215.

3. Fun at play

New nursery pupils at Hart Memorial Nursery School having fun at the rice tray with nursery assistant, Caroline Willis. PT422-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Demi and John having fun in the Hart Memorial Nursery Unit. PT42-205.

4. Fun at play

Demi and John having fun in the Hart Memorial Nursery Unit. PT42-205. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice