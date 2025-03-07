30 fabulous photos as Larne children get all dressed up for World Book Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
World Book Day 2025 has been celebrated throughout the Larne area with hundreds of children – and school staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on Thursday, March 6 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for this year’s World Book Day and we were thrilled with the response.

Here are some of the fabulous costumes that made for a memorable day for children in the Larne area.

Jax age 3

1. World Book Day

Jax age 3 Photo: Leigh-Ann Smyth

Having fun promoting bedtime stories.

2. World Book Day

Having fun promoting bedtime stories. Photo: Sharon Hunter

Riah age 7 - Roxy the Cheerleader

3. World Book Day

Riah age 7 - Roxy the Cheerleader Photo: Annemarie Mcalister

Darcie is The Cat in the Hat.

4. World Book Day

Darcie is The Cat in the Hat. Photo: Eimear Gildernew

Related topics:Larne
