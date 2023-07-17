Register
Young raft race participants having fun at Whitehead in 2007. Photo by Tim Cully
30 fun-filled photos from Whitehead Summer Festival (2007 - 2010)

Whitehead Summer Festival is serving up three weeks of fun events in the east Antrim seaside town.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 19:24 BST

And while festival-goers are enjoying the current celebrations, here’s a reminder of what the programme provided between 2007 and 2010.

The raft race, swimming, fishing, dancing, talent show, flower show, tennis, quiz night and football are among the activities featured in this trip down memory lane.

Waiting to see if the weather improves for the 2009 Whitehead Raft Race are Ryan Croft and Alan Davidson. Photo by: Tim Cully

Waiting to see if the weather improves for the 2009 Whitehead Raft Race are Ryan Croft and Alan Davidson. Photo by: Tim Cully

Spectators gathered at Whitehead seafront for the 2007 races. Photo by: Tim Cully

Spectators gathered at Whitehead seafront for the 2007 races. Photo by: Tim Cully

This crew was full focused on the task in hand at the 2007 raft race. Photo by: Tim Cully

This crew was full focused on the task in hand at the 2007 raft race. Photo by: Tim Cully

In the sea for the 2007 raft race in Whitehead. Photo by: Tim Cully

In the sea for the 2007 raft race in Whitehead. Photo by: Tim Cully

