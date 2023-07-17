30 fun-filled photos from Whitehead Summer Festival (2007 - 2010)
Whitehead Summer Festival is serving up three weeks of fun events in the east Antrim seaside town.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 19:24 BST
And while festival-goers are enjoying the current celebrations, here’s a reminder of what the programme provided between 2007 and 2010.
The raft race, swimming, fishing, dancing, talent show, flower show, tennis, quiz night and football are among the activities featured in this trip down memory lane.
