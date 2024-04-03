So, how do you re-visit a show that was originally very successful in 2009? Director Brian Logan said: “Well, you keep all the good bits, gently tweak other bits and change what you didn’t really like – and, if you are lucky, you potentially have a fresh and revived hit on your hands.”

The show, set in 1905, tells the story of Tevye, a dairyman, an old-fashioned father who, like the other fathers in the small village of Anatevka, has raised his children to uphold the age-old Jewish customs of his ancestors. Now the time has come to find husbands for his beloved daughters but Tevye finds out that the young are guided by their hearts and not their elders.

The creative team have assembled a wonderful cast from around Northern Ireland in order to bring this story to life. Alan McClarty reprises his role of Tevye, ably supported by Una Culkin as his wife Golde. Olive Hemphill, also reprises her role of Yente, the Matchmaker. With decades of acting behind her, it is a joy to see her still doing what she excels at.

Experienced actors Clare Campbell, Chloe Freeman Wallace and Megan Paul appear as Tevye’s daughters Tzeitel, Chava and Hodel. Patrick Connor, Adam

Goudy and Steven Millar play their suitors. The company also includes many experienced actors including Paul Sleet, Jim Everett, David McDowell, Harry

Stinson, Vicky Hogg and Kellyann McKillen.

Anatevka, the village of the story, was in Ukraine, which was part of Tsarist Russia in 1905. Life and living was hard for the Ukrainian Jews, money was short, food not exactly plentiful, the climate was harsh and they faced merciless persecution by the Russians but the Jewish population had the tenacity and determination to survive. The show’s sets, scenery and lighting, designed by the show’s Director, reflect this austerity and cold and harsh conditions.

But Fiddler on the Roof is certainly not all gloom and doom – it was never written as such. Rather it is an inspirational musical with a promise of, at least, the chance of a new beginning at the end of the story which makes it a truly feelgood experience and gives hope for 21st century audiences.

The musical has a rousing score of wonderful melodies and a moving and compelling storyline. Featuring some of Jerome Robbin’s original choreography and specially made costumes supplied by one of the UK’s leading designers, the show is certainly not to be missed.

The 45 strong company have lived the story since rehearsals began last October, learning the ways of life of the people of Anatevka – a big, big change from all the glitter and colour of their Kinky Boots last June!

Tickets are on sale now for Fiddler on the Roof which runs for sixteen performances in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from April 19 – May 4. There will be a special captioned performance on Wednesday, May 1. Book now online at www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or telephone: 028 70 123 123.

1 . EVENTS Pictured in rehearsals for Ballywillan Drama Group's production of Fiddler on the Roof are some of the female ensemble. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

2 . EVENTS Pictured in rehearsals for Ballywillan Drama Group's production of Fiddler on the Roof are Adam Goudy (left) and Alan McClarty (second from right). Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

3 . EVENTS Pictured in rehearsals for Ballywillan Drama Group's production of Fiddler on the Roof are Una Culkin who plays Tevye's wife Golde, Clare Campbell who plays her daughter Tzeitel and Olive Hemphill who plays Yente the Matchmaker. Photo: BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP