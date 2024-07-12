Taking in seven surrounding districts - Ballyronan, Castledawson, Garvagh, Kilrea, Maghrafelt, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Tobermore and the host District Moneymore – it was very much a family orientated event.

Almost 50 bands and lodges took part in the parade - accordion, flute, pipe bands and even a few Lambeg drums which made for a great spectacle of music and sights.

One Ladies lodge and a number of Junior lodges also participated.

District lodges assembled on Desertmartin Road and moved off in district order to the Demonstration Field on the Moneyhaw Road.

Moneymore District Lodge led the parade with the route being Desertmartin Road, Station Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Stonard Street, Bridger Street and Moneyhaw Road.

Following a welcome rest and the platform religious service, the procession made its way back through the village to awaiting buses.

