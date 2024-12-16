Portadown and Craigavon Motorcycle Owners Group (PCMOG) took part in a ‘bring a toy to ride the run’ expedition across a variety of towns starting off outside Portadown Football Club’s Shamrock Park.

Members of the public were invited to donate toys at locations along the bike route and the club were able to donate generous to the Salvation Army with five donation containers plus a van load of toys.

All 30 members were decked out in Santa outfits travelling through Tandragee, Poyntzpass, Newry, Warrenpoint, Killkeel and Newcastle raising money and making noise (usually jingle bells on the bike horns).

Donations to the Salvation Army in Portadown were made on Tuesday morning and included many gifts from dolls, action figures, cars, lorries, colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles and maybe even a motorbike.

