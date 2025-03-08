31 fantastic photos as Mid Ulster children enjoy the fun of World Book Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Mar 2025, 10:37 BST
Children throughout Mid Ulster enjoyed all the fun of World Book Day 2025 by dressing up as characters from their favourite books.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for the occasion and we were delighted with the response – thanks to everyone who shared these fun-filled pictures.

Eddie Brady dressed to impress as Willy Wonka.

Eddie Brady dressed to impress as Willy Wonka. Photo: Edel Brady

Bonnie looking happy all dressed up as Cinderella.

Bonnie looking happy all dressed up as Cinderella. Photo: Lisa Stewart

Eliyanah as Tiana from Princess and the Frog

Eliyanah as Tiana from Princess and the Frog Photo: Deborah Oweggi

Wee princess dream Lucy Holland age 6.

Wee princess dream Lucy Holland age 6. Photo: Christina Holland

