31 head-turning pictures that prove Northern Irish people just love their tattoos

There’s no doubt that tattoos are hugely popular across Northern Ireland with more on show this summer than ever before.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

To celebrate National Tattoo Day we invited readers to let us see their inky artwork and we have been simply amazed by the response. Thank you to the many people who shared a picture of their various body parts adorned with tattoos of every size and design.

While some like big and bold tattoos, for others a small and subtle pattern says it all. Particularly poignant are the highly personal tattoos which help keep precious memories alive and those which bear a message relating to a departed loved one.

We’ve created this special gallery of just some of the many pictures that have been shared with us to show just how much tattoos mean to so many people.

The names of those who submitted the photos have been included.

Please note: we unfortunately have had to crop some images for online purposes but we hope you still enjoy the incredible skill involved in creating these designs.

A stunning upper arm design.

1. Eyes front

A stunning upper arm design. Photo: Christopher Cash

Joel Lough Tattoo gets a shout out for producing this amazing piece of work.

2. Stunning work

Joel Lough Tattoo gets a shout out for producing this amazing piece of work. Photo: Alex Dallas

A poignant tribute to a loved one.

3. Thoughtful design

A poignant tribute to a loved one. Photo: Katrina Greer

A regal face from the animal kingdom.

4. Stunning artwork

A regal face from the animal kingdom. Photo: Mark Folliard

