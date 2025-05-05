31 of the best fun-filled photos from Down Royal as May Day racegoers show off their style

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th May 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 18:01 BST
Fine weather made this year’s May Day races at Down Royal all the more memorable.

These photos show some of those who enjoyed the day.

Enjoying the day at Down Royal Racecourse.

1. May Day races

Enjoying the day at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Racegoers pictured at the annual May Day Student Races 2025 at Down Royal Racecourse.

2. May Day races

Racegoers pictured at the annual May Day Student Races 2025 at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Racegoers pictured at the annual May Day Student Races 2025 at Down Royal Racecourse.

3. May Day races

Racegoers pictured at the annual May Day Student Races 2025 at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Enjoying the day at Down Royal Racecourse.

4. May Day races

Enjoying the day at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

