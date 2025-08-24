31 of the best photos as March for Jesus event attracts thousands to Belfast city centre

Thousands of people from all over Ireland gathered for the March for Jesus parade through Belfast city centre on Saturday.

The event was organised by Pastor John Ahern under the banner of the international March for Jesus movement.

It started in Ormeau Park at 2pm and made its way through the city to the front of Belfast City Hall for speakers representing various churches, as well as prayer and praise.

Taking part in the March for Jesus on Saturday.

Taking part in the March for Jesus on Saturday. Photo: Press Eye

Thousands of people taking part in the March for Jesus event.

Thousands of people taking part in the March for Jesus event. Photo: Press Eye

Thousands of people parade though Belfast in the March for Jesus.

Thousands of people parade though Belfast in the March for Jesus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Thousands of people parade though Belfast with the March for Jesus.

Thousands of people parade though Belfast with the March for Jesus. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

