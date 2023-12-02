Register
Wrapped up warmly for Saturday's parade. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / PresseyeWrapped up warmly for Saturday's parade. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / Presseye
31 of the best pictures as Apprentice Boys hold Lundy's Day commemoration

Thousands of members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry from far and wide, accompanied by bands, took part in the annual Shutting of the Gates commemoration in Derry / Londonderry on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 20:40 GMT

Also known as Lundy’s Day, the celebration brought together visiting branch clubs and bands in a parade from the Waterside to the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall.

The main parade made its way from Society Street around the city centre to a service of thanksgiving in St Columb’s Cathedral.

Following the service, the parade made its way back to Bishop Street for the traditional burning of ‘Lundy the traitor’.

The Apprentice Boys parade makes its way through the city.

1. Lundy's Day

Band members taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / Presseye

2. Lundy's Day

Graeme Stenhouse ABOD Governor on parade on Saturday. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / Presseye

3. Lundy's Day

Sporting festive headgear for the parade. Picture: Lorcan Doherty / Presseye

4. Lundy's Day

