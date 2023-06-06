31 of the very best views in Northern Ireland according to our readers

There’s one thing that people all over Northern Ireland can agree on – we live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world.

When we asked our readers to tell us what their favourite views are, they quickly rose to the challenge.

From the rugged beauty of the north coast and magical Glens of Antrim to the majestic Mourne mountains and the spectacular Sperrins, we really do have some fabulous views – and everyone has their own special one.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their thoughts and pictures.

Here is a selection of some of the fabulous photos that readers shared of their favourite views. We hope you enjoy seeing them as much as we have.

1 . Ballygally beach, Co Antrim This lovely stretch of beach is a favourite for locals and visitors alike. Ballygally Holiday Apartments submitted this image, saying: "Might be biased but Ballygally from all angles is hard to beat." Photo: Ballygally Holiday Apartments

2 . Fishermen's Quay, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim Brian McCalden's favourite spot is the historic Fishermen's Quay located along the shore at the Marine Highway in Carrickfergus. Originally built for the fishing community to access boats, the location is now used by people for water-based recreation and is also very popular with walkers along the promenade. Photo: Brian McCalden

3 . Rathlin Island, Co Antrim The rugged landscape of Rathlin Island off the northern coast of Co Antrim provides Graham Cully's favourite view. Just six miles long and one mile wide, Rathlin is the perfect spot to enjoy natural beauty along with a rich history steeped in myths and legends. Photo: Graham Cully

4 . Whitehead, Co Antrim The coastal town of Whitehead between Larne and Carrickfergus in Co Antrim is a great spot to enjoy a leisurely stroll by the sea front or a more energetic walk along the Blackhead Path with its stunning location and iconic lighthouse as shown in this lovely shot by Joanne Campbell. If you're lucky you might spot seals, seabirds, pods of dolphin and porpoises and even the odd minke whale. Photo: Joanne Campbell

