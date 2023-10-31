Register
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
A motorist gets stuck in flooding on the main Portadown-Loughgall Road on Tuesday. PT44-247.A motorist gets stuck in flooding on the main Portadown-Loughgall Road on Tuesday. PT44-247.
A motorist gets stuck in flooding on the main Portadown-Loughgall Road on Tuesday. PT44-247.

31 photos including aerial shots showing the severity of flooding in Portadown, Co Armagh as the River Bann bursts its banks

Significant damage was caused to many businesses and infrastructure after the River Bann bursts its banks in Portadown, Co Armagh today.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:49 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:50 GMT

Storm Ciaran brought significant rainfall this week swelling the River Bann so much so that it burst its banks, as did the local tributary the River Corcrain.

Sandbags were brought to people’s homes and many vehicles were left stranded in car parks and roadsides.

Here are a few photos taken by local photographers showing the extent of the damage, including snapshots from drone footage.

A stranded van which got stuck in flooding at Knockbridge off the Portadown-Gilford Road on Tuesday.PT44-249.

1. Stranded van

A stranded van which got stuck in flooding at Knockbridge off the Portadown-Gilford Road on Tuesday.PT44-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON

A passing telehandler helps a stranded motorist who was stuck in flooding on the Portadown-Loughgall Road on Tuesday. PT44-248.

2. Helping hand

A passing telehandler helps a stranded motorist who was stuck in flooding on the Portadown-Loughgall Road on Tuesday. PT44-248. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Portadown People's Park was closed on Tuesday as the Corcrain River, which runs through the park, burst its banks. PT44-255.

3. Park closed

Portadown People's Park was closed on Tuesday as the Corcrain River, which runs through the park, burst its banks. PT44-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

A Housing Executive van ploughs through the floods in Park Road on Tuesday afternoon. PT44-253.

4. Ploughing through the floods

A Housing Executive van ploughs through the floods in Park Road on Tuesday afternoon. PT44-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown