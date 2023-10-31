Significant damage was caused to many businesses and infrastructure after the River Bann bursts its banks in Portadown, Co Armagh today.

Storm Ciaran brought significant rainfall this week swelling the River Bann so much so that it burst its banks, as did the local tributary the River Corcrain.

Sandbags were brought to people’s homes and many vehicles were left stranded in car parks and roadsides.

Here are a few photos taken by local photographers showing the extent of the damage, including snapshots from drone footage.

1 . Stranded van A stranded van which got stuck in flooding at Knockbridge off the Portadown-Gilford Road on Tuesday.PT44-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Helping hand A passing telehandler helps a stranded motorist who was stuck in flooding on the Portadown-Loughgall Road on Tuesday. PT44-248. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Park closed Portadown People's Park was closed on Tuesday as the Corcrain River, which runs through the park, burst its banks. PT44-255. Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . Ploughing through the floods A Housing Executive van ploughs through the floods in Park Road on Tuesday afternoon. PT44-253. Photo: TONY HENDRON