31 photos including aerial shots showing the severity of flooding in Portadown, Co Armagh as the River Bann bursts its banks
Significant damage was caused to many businesses and infrastructure after the River Bann bursts its banks in Portadown, Co Armagh today.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:49 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:50 GMT
Storm Ciaran brought significant rainfall this week swelling the River Bann so much so that it burst its banks, as did the local tributary the River Corcrain.
Sandbags were brought to people’s homes and many vehicles were left stranded in car parks and roadsides.
Here are a few photos taken by local photographers showing the extent of the damage, including snapshots from drone footage.
