All lit up for Christmas at Drumnagoon, Craigavon - a 3 bedroom house which is a Christmas prize via Tommy French Competitions. This life-changing prize comes with £20k in cash. An alternative prize of £250k in cash is also available.
All lit up for Christmas at Drumnagoon, Craigavon - a 3 bedroom house which is a Christmas prize via Tommy French Competitions. This life-changing prize comes with £20k in cash. An alternative prize of £250k in cash is also available.

31 photos of a stunning, fully furnished 3 bedroom home in Craigavon which is up for grabs in the latest Tommy French Competitions

A stunning 3-bedroom detached home in a brand new housing development in Craigavon is one of the amazing prizes the public can win via Tommy French Competitions this month.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 18:04 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 18:05 GMT

The house comes with a large garden and is fully furnished plus £20k in cash. The winner of this gorgeous family home is to be revealed on or before Christmas Eve and, if they choose, they can swap it for the life-changing prize of £250,000. For a chance to win check out Tommy French Competitions.

The well equipped and beautifully laid out kitchen at Drumnagoon, Craigavon

1. Fabulous kitchen

The well equipped and beautifully laid out kitchen at Drumnagoon, Craigavon

The beautiful living room at Drumnagoon, Craigavon

2. Beautiful living room

The beautiful living room at Drumnagoon, Craigavon

Some of the extras that comes with Drumnagoon, Craigavon

3. A few of the extras thrown in with this life-changing prize

Some of the extras that comes with Drumnagoon, Craigavon

The en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom at Drumnagoon, Craigavon

4. High-tech bathroom included

The en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom at Drumnagoon, Craigavon

