31 top photos from Carrickfergus hosting Live at the Castle 2009

With festival-goers spoilt for choice in the coming weeks and months, here are 31 pictures from the Carrick Times archive to have you wishing you were rocking all over the waterfront again.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2024, 18:29 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 18:48 BST

Live at the Castle saw Jools Holland and Status Quo topping the bill on August 28 and 29, 2009, respectively. The line-up also included, among others, Paul Carrack, Imelda May and local artist Simon McBride.

Whether you were there on air guitar or bopping along to the beats against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle, enjoy the sound of the summer bank holiday from 15 years ago.

Michelle, Niamh and Roisin Brown got to meet John (Rhino) Edwards of Status Quo backstage

1. Seafront Sessions

Carol Irvine, Angela Inglis, Jo Hood and Julie Inglis entered into the spirit of the occasion, having travelled from Edinburgh for the gig.

2. Seafront Sessions

Whetting the appetite for the concerts ahead as the stage takes shape.

3. Seafront Sessions

Carrickfergus getting ready to host Live at the Castle in 2009

4. Seafront Sessions

