Enjoying the big-screen broadcast of the royal event at Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus. Pics Steven McAuley/McAuley MultimediaEnjoying the big-screen broadcast of the royal event at Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus. Pics Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Enjoying the big-screen broadcast of the royal event at Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus. Pics Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

31 wonderful photos from coronation celebrations in Larne and Carrick parks

Big-screen broadcasts of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were staged at Town Park in Larne and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus on Saturday.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:24 BST

The events, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, also included family-fun activities with the Mayor and Mayoress, Alderman Noel and Sheila Williams, in attendance.

Here’s a selection of images of residents enjoying the historic occasion.

Trying one of the park activities on coronation day 2023

1. Fantastic Day

Trying one of the park activities on coronation day 2023 Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, joins in the fun.

2. Fantastic Day

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, joins in the fun. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Attending a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council-host big-screen broadcast on Saturday.

3. Fantastic Day

Attending a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council-host big-screen broadcast on Saturday. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Family-fun activities were part of the coronation day programme.

4. Fantastic Day

Family-fun activities were part of the coronation day programme. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

