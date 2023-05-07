31 wonderful photos from coronation celebrations in Larne and Carrick parks
Big-screen broadcasts of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were staged at Town Park in Larne and Marine Gardens in Carrickfergus on Saturday.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th May 2023, 12:11 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 12:24 BST
The events, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, also included family-fun activities with the Mayor and Mayoress, Alderman Noel and Sheila Williams, in attendance.
Here’s a selection of images of residents enjoying the historic occasion.
