32 adorable photos as Portadown nursery school pupils enjoy fun at play

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2025, 18:08 BST
There was plenty of fun going on at Millington Nursery School, St John the Baptist Nursery School and Naiscoil na Banna in Portadown when photographer Tony Hendron dropped in.

We know you’ll enjoy seeing these little ones having fun at play.

Having fun at Millington Nursery School are from left, Gabriel, Leo, Aria, Mason and Elsie. PT41-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Posing happily are Millington Nursery School pupils from left, Usama, Alice, Freya, Emily and Caleb. PT41-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Nursery assistant, Mrs Lisa McCreanor pictured at the water tray with pupils from left, Boris, Gabriele, Chris, Bruna and Yasmin. PT41-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Millington Nursery teacher, Mrs Claire Savage pictured with pupils from left, Winter, Anastasia, Nadia, Abel and Nihaal. PT41-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

