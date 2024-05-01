Edie Ashe taking part in the Modern Solo Under 5 years section at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-208.Edie Ashe taking part in the Modern Solo Under 5 years section at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-208.
32 brilliant photos as Portadown Dance Festival competitors sparkle on stage

Talented competitors at Portadown Dance Festival have been putting on very impressive performances for this year’s adjudicators.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st May 2024, 16:57 BST

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by on Tuesday morning where he took these great photos from the junior and tiny tots sections, Tap, Modern, Song and Dance, Ballet and Ballet Duet.

Sophie Murphy in action in the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

Winner of the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival, Marianne Duffy. PT18-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lily McAtarsney goes through her routine in the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lucy Mullen on stage during the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

