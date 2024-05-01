32 brilliant photos as Portadown Dance Festival competitors sparkle on stage

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by on Tuesday morning where he took these great photos from the junior and tiny tots sections, Tap, Modern, Song and Dance, Ballet and Ballet Duet.
Sophie Murphy in action in the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-201. Photo: Tony Hendron
Winner of the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival, Marianne Duffy. PT18-202. Photo: Tony Hendron
Lily McAtarsney goes through her routine in the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-203. Photo: Tony Hendron
Lucy Mullen on stage during the Novice Tap Solo 7-8 years competition at Portadown Dance Festival. PT18-204. Photo: Tony Hendron