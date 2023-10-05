32 fabulous photos from Mounthill Fair days in 2006 and 2007

Ahead of the return of Mounthill Fair this weekend, a timely trawl through the Larne Times archive has provided a flavour of previous events.
The selection of photographs from 2006 and 2007 includes all the fun of the fair and proud prize recipients.
Promising music, entertainment and fun for all the family, the 2023 Mounthill Fair will take place at Crosshill Road, Raloo, Saturday (October 7), 10am – 5.00pm
Lisa Hutchinson pictured at the 2007 Mounthill Fair prize giving with trophies for Young Horse Championship and Collared Championship. Photo: Peter Rippon
Pictured at the 2007 Mounthill Fair prize giving David Haveron was the inaugural winner of the Haveron Family Shield for the Best Ram of the Fair. Photo: Peter Rippon
John Weir, John Weir Jnr and Eileen Weir pictured at the 2007 Mounthill Fair prize giving in the Larne Masonic Centre with the William Henry Irvine Memorial Cup for Road Cart; the Folklore Society Trophy for Farm Cart and the John Clifford Memorial for Gig Class. Photo: Peter Rippon
Pam and Miles Harris with the McWilliam Perpetual Cup for the Shetland Championship at the Mounthill Fair in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon