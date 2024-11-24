32 fun-filled photos of happy children enjoying their day at Portadown playgroups

These cute pictures of little ones enjoying themselves are sure to make you smile.
1. Ashgrove Playgroup
Lillie and Charlie having fun at the sand tray. PT48-309. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Ashgrove Playgroup
When our photographer called at Ashgrove Playgroup they were celebrating their 33rd aniversary. Pictured are the children and staff from left, Natalie Dickson, deputy leader, Catherine Lyness, leader, and Leone McNally, assistant. PT48-311. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Ashgrove Playgroup
Deputy leader at Ashgrove Playgroup, Natalie Dickson encourages Tilly and Emmett in their artwork. PT48-302. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Ashgrove Playgroup
Having fun with playdoh at Ashgrove Playgroup are Bella and Dempsey. PT48-300. Photo: TONY HENDRON