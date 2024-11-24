32 fun-filled photos of happy children enjoying their day at Portadown playgroups

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Nov 2024, 13:23 BST
There was plenty of fun going on when photographer Tony Hendron dropped into some playgroups in the Portadown area this week.

These cute pictures of little ones enjoying themselves are sure to make you smile.

Lillie and Charlie having fun at the sand tray. PT48-309.

1. Ashgrove Playgroup

Lillie and Charlie having fun at the sand tray. PT48-309. Photo: TONY HENDRON

When our photographer called at Ashgrove Playgroup they were celebrating their 33rd aniversary. Pictured are the children and staff from left, Natalie Dickson, deputy leader, Catherine Lyness, leader, and Leone McNally, assistant. PT48-311.

2. Ashgrove Playgroup

When our photographer called at Ashgrove Playgroup they were celebrating their 33rd aniversary. Pictured are the children and staff from left, Natalie Dickson, deputy leader, Catherine Lyness, leader, and Leone McNally, assistant. PT48-311. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Deputy leader at Ashgrove Playgroup, Natalie Dickson encourages Tilly and Emmett in their artwork. PT48-302.

3. Ashgrove Playgroup

Deputy leader at Ashgrove Playgroup, Natalie Dickson encourages Tilly and Emmett in their artwork. PT48-302. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Having fun with playdoh at Ashgrove Playgroup are Bella and Dempsey. PT48-300.

4. Ashgrove Playgroup

Having fun with playdoh at Ashgrove Playgroup are Bella and Dempsey. PT48-300. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice