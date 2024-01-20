32 of the best pictures from the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards; Glenn Irwin lifts prestigious Joey Dunlop trophy
The Carrickfergus man retained the Joey Dunlop trophy, having lifted the same coveted award last year.
A packed audience at the glittering awards ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, saw the Carrickfergus man beat off opposition from World Superbike star Jonathan Rea and 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop.
The shortlist also included British Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr, 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley, Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Jason Lynn and Ireland’s leading enduro rider Jordan Scott.
The award winners were:
Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year – Glenn Irwin; Zerofit Short Circuit Rider of the Year (UK circuits) – Glenn Irwin; Monster Energy Off Road Rider of the Year – Jordan Scott; Belfast Chauffeur Hire Outstanding Achievement – Richard Kerr; Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year – Casey O’Gorman; Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish circuits) – Jason Lynn; Bayview Hotel Team of the Year – MD Racing; A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year – Lee Johnston, British Supersport Feature race, Silverstone; Classic Bike Festival Ireland Services to Motorcycling – Barry Davidson; Coleraine Kawasaki Hall of Fame – Eugene Laverty; IFS International Road Racer of the Year – Peter Hickman; Greenlight TV King of the Roads – Michael Dunlop.