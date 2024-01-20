Glenn Irwin took home the 2023 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year on Friday night at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards.

The Carrickfergus man retained the Joey Dunlop trophy, having lifted the same coveted award last year.

A packed audience at the glittering awards ceremony, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast, saw the Carrickfergus man beat off opposition from World Superbike star Jonathan Rea and 25-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop.

The shortlist also included British Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr, 29-time North West 200 winner Alastair Seeley, Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Jason Lynn and Ireland’s leading enduro rider Jordan Scott.

The award winners were:

Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Irish Motorcyclist of the Year – Glenn Irwin; Zerofit Short Circuit Rider of the Year (UK circuits) – Glenn Irwin; Monster Energy Off Road Rider of the Year – Jordan Scott; Belfast Chauffeur Hire Outstanding Achievement – Richard Kerr; Kawasaki Young Rider of the Year – Casey O’Gorman; Sloane Helicopters Short Circuit Rider of the Year (Irish circuits) – Jason Lynn; Bayview Hotel Team of the Year – MD Racing; A.McLean Bookmakers Race of the Year – Lee Johnston, British Supersport Feature race, Silverstone; Classic Bike Festival Ireland Services to Motorcycling – Barry Davidson; Coleraine Kawasaki Hall of Fame – Eugene Laverty; IFS International Road Racer of the Year – Peter Hickman; Greenlight TV King of the Roads – Michael Dunlop.

1 . Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards Michael Sweeney and his partner, Emma at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards in the Crowne Plaza hotel, Belfast. Photo: Stephen Davison

2 . Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards Alastair Seeley and his partner Danni at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards. Photo: Stephen Davison

3 . Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards Glenn Irwin with Stephen Watson at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards in the Crowne Plaza hotel, Belfast on Friday night. Photo: Stephen Davison