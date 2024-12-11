32 photos from Wednesday morning’s graduations at Queen's University Belfast

The School of Arts, English and Languages and the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s were the focus of Wednesday (December 11) morning’s ceremony.
Whether a graduate, family or friend, have a look to see if you recognise yourself and some of those featured.
A group of friends from the School of Arts, English and Languages all graduate with a Master's degree in Research. Photo: Submitted
Bin Junior from Congo graduates with an MSc in Materials Engineering from Queen's. Photo: Submitted
Fayza Hassan graduates with a PhD in Physics - she is pictured with friend Sarah Mustafa. Photo: Submitted
Ayushman Upadhyay from Belfast, graduates with an MSc in Film. Photo: Submitted
