32 photos from Wednesday morning’s graduations at Queen's University Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Dec 2024, 18:27 BST
Further academic success has been celebrated on day three of Queen’s University Belfast’s winter graduation season.

The School of Arts, English and Languages and the School of Mathematics and Physics at Queen’s were the focus of Wednesday (December 11) morning’s ceremony.

Whether a graduate, family or friend, have a look to see if you recognise yourself and some of those featured.

A group of friends from the School of Arts, English and Languages all graduate with a Master's degree in Research.

1. Graduation Day

A group of friends from the School of Arts, English and Languages all graduate with a Master's degree in Research.

Bin Junior from Congo graduates with an MSc in Materials Engineering from Queen's.

2. Graduation Day

Bin Junior from Congo graduates with an MSc in Materials Engineering from Queen's.

Fayza Hassan graduates with a PhD in Physics - she is pictured with friend Sarah Mustafa.

3. Graduation Day

Fayza Hassan graduates with a PhD in Physics - she is pictured with friend Sarah Mustafa.

Ayushman Upadhyay from Belfast, graduates with an MSc in Film.

4. Graduation Day

Ayushman Upadhyay from Belfast, graduates with an MSc in Film.

