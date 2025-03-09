32 toe-tapping pictures at the Big Country Night in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown in aid of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Mar 2025, 19:24 BST
The annual Big Country Night organised by the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club proved a toe-tapping success on Saturday.

The Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was the venue once again for the popular event in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

A large crowd enjoyed a variety of country music artistes and the chance to take home some great prizes.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture a flavour of the night.

Chair of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club, John Wilson, left pictured with Victoria McIlrath and daughter, Pippa and Club secretary, Keith Lucas at the event.

1. Big Country Night

Chair of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club, John Wilson, left pictured with Victoria McIlrath and daughter, Pippa and Club secretary, Keith Lucas at the event. Photo: TONY HENDRON

A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice.

2. Big Country Night

A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice. Photo: TONY HENDRON

A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice.

3. Big Country Night

A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice. Photo: TONY HENDRON

A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice.

4. Big Country Night

A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Portadown
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice