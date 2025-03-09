The Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was the venue once again for the popular event in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.
A large crowd enjoyed a variety of country music artistes and the chance to take home some great prizes.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture a flavour of the night.
Chair of the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club, John Wilson, left pictured with Victoria McIlrath and daughter, Pippa and Club secretary, Keith Lucas at the event. Photo: TONY HENDRON
A large crowd enjoyed the Big Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel on Saturday night organised by the Birches Vintage Vehicle Club in aid of The NI Children's Hospice. Photo: TONY HENDRON
