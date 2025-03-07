33 fun-filled photos as Newtownabbey children get all dressed up for World Book Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 17:25 BST
Children throughout Newtownabbey enjoyed all the fun of World Book Day 2025 by dressing up as characters from their favourite books.

We asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for the occasion and we were delighted with the response – thanks to everyone who shared these fun-filled pictures.

All smiles on World Book Day.

1. World Book Day

All smiles on World Book Day. Photo: Ann Margaret

"This is Poppi a wee bit of everything."

2. World Book Day

"This is Poppi a wee bit of everything." Photo: Vicky Rawn

"He won’t dress up but he’s still cute!"

3. World Book Day

"He won’t dress up but he’s still cute!" Photo: Laura Williams

Aryanna as Harry Potter!

4. World Book Day

Aryanna as Harry Potter! Photo: Shirley Marshall

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Newtownabbey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice