33 great photos from events at the Windrose in Carrickfergus 2012-13

The Windrose in Carrickfergus recently announced with “sadness” it is set to close due to “difficult conditions” in the hospitality industry.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th May 2024, 07:38 BST

The waterfront bar and restaurant has hosted many community events and functions over the past 22 years as these 2012-13 photographs from the Carrick Times archive show.

Whether you were there supporting a charity, taking part in a casino night or just calling in for a bite to eat and a drink, savour this snapshot of life at the Windrose.

Ciara Crawford, Sarah Hagan, Jill Bamford, Stacey McCallum, Lesley-Anne Phillips, Noeleen Barr, Nikki Anderson and Sarah Cole at the 2012 Casino Night in the Windrose.

1. Windrose Memories

Ciara Crawford, Sarah Hagan, Jill Bamford, Stacey McCallum, Lesley-Anne Phillips, Noeleen Barr, Nikki Anderson and Sarah Cole at the 2012 Casino Night in the Windrose. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Maria Sharples and Emma Fowles pictured at the Windrose for the 'Firemen's Ball' in 2013.

2. Windrose Memories

Maria Sharples and Emma Fowles pictured at the Windrose for the 'Firemen's Ball' in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Jason and Simon Turkington with Ryan Blair pictured at the Windrose in 2013

3. Windrose Memories

Jason and Simon Turkington with Ryan Blair pictured at the Windrose in 2013 Photo: Ronnie Moore

Gregg Fowles and Jim Sharples pictured at the 'Firemen's Ball' in the Windrose in 2013.

4. Windrose Memories

Gregg Fowles and Jim Sharples pictured at the 'Firemen's Ball' in the Windrose in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus