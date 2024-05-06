The waterfront bar and restaurant has hosted many community events and functions over the past 22 years as these 2012-13 photographs from the Carrick Times archive show.
Whether you were there supporting a charity, taking part in a casino night or just calling in for a bite to eat and a drink, savour this snapshot of life at the Windrose.
Ciara Crawford, Sarah Hagan, Jill Bamford, Stacey McCallum, Lesley-Anne Phillips, Noeleen Barr, Nikki Anderson and Sarah Cole at the 2012 Casino Night in the Windrose. Photo: Ronnie Moore
Maria Sharples and Emma Fowles pictured at the Windrose for the 'Firemen's Ball' in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore
Jason and Simon Turkington with Ryan Blair pictured at the Windrose in 2013 Photo: Ronnie Moore
Gregg Fowles and Jim Sharples pictured at the 'Firemen's Ball' in the Windrose in 2013. Photo: Ronnie Moore