33 happy Valentine’s Day photos from Carrick venues 2011-15

A search in the Carrick Times archive provided images of couples, friends and groups enjoying February 14 at the Clarion Hotel, Dobbins Inn, Ownies, The Swift, Wetherspoons and the Windrose between 2011 and 2015.
Were you among those celebrating that most romantic of occasions? Have a closer look and see who you recognise.
1. Valentine's Day
Jim Townsend, Danielle Smyth, Colm Duffy and Andrea Town pictured at the Windrose. INCT 07-413-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore
2. Valentine's Day
David Haveron and Leeanne Montgomery were at Dobbins. INCT 07-423-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
3. Valentine's Day
Friends Amanda Moore and Kathy Smyth smiling for the Times camera back in 2011. INCT 07-421-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
4. Valentine's Day
Adele Bowyer, Deborah Moore and Teri McCullough INCT 07-422-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios
