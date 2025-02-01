33 happy Valentine’s Day photos from Carrick venues 2011-15

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, here’s a selection of photos from Carrickfergus venues from the not too distant past.

A search in the Carrick Times archive provided images of couples, friends and groups enjoying February 14 at the Clarion Hotel, Dobbins Inn, Ownies, The Swift, Wetherspoons and the Windrose between 2011 and 2015.

Were you among those celebrating that most romantic of occasions? Have a closer look and see who you recognise.

Jim Townsend, Danielle Smyth, Colm Duffy and Andrea Town pictured at the Windrose. INCT 07-413-RM

1. Valentine's Day

Jim Townsend, Danielle Smyth, Colm Duffy and Andrea Town pictured at the Windrose. INCT 07-413-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore

David Haveron and Leeanne Montgomery were at Dobbins. INCT 07-423-RM

2. Valentine's Day

David Haveron and Leeanne Montgomery were at Dobbins. INCT 07-423-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Friends Amanda Moore and Kathy Smyth smiling for the Times camera back in 2011. INCT 07-421-RM

3. Valentine's Day

Friends Amanda Moore and Kathy Smyth smiling for the Times camera back in 2011. INCT 07-421-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Adele Bowyer, Deborah Moore and Teri McCullough INCT 07-422-RM

4. Valentine's Day

Adele Bowyer, Deborah Moore and Teri McCullough INCT 07-422-RM Photo: Ronnie Moore, RM Studios

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:CarrickCarrickfergusWetherspoons
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice