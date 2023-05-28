Register
Winners of the Portrush Raft Race 2023 - HMS Bonkers - enjoy the moment.Winners of the Portrush Raft Race 2023 - HMS Bonkers - enjoy the moment.
Winners of the Portrush Raft Race 2023 - HMS Bonkers - enjoy the moment.

33 sun-soaked pictures as thousands gather for Portrush Raft Race

Large crowds descended on the north coast on Saturday for the 40th Portrush Raft Race.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:10 BST

Started back in 1982, this popular event was created to have some fun on the beach and has grown over the years to become the largest raft race in the UK and Ireland.

With plenty of fun and fine weather, the anniversary event proved to be quite a spectacle.

And they're off ...

1. Portrush Raft Race 2023

And they're off ... Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Team work making all the difference during the race.

2. Portrush Raft Race 2023

Team work making all the difference during the race. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Celebrating second place - Klean Rorin.

3. Portrush Raft Race 2023

Celebrating second place - Klean Rorin. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

In third place were Chestnut Animal Feeds.

4. Portrush Raft Race 2023

In third place were Chestnut Animal Feeds. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

