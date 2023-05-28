33 sun-soaked pictures as thousands gather for Portrush Raft Race
Large crowds descended on the north coast on Saturday for the 40th Portrush Raft Race.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 08:38 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:10 BST
Started back in 1982, this popular event was created to have some fun on the beach and has grown over the years to become the largest raft race in the UK and Ireland.
With plenty of fun and fine weather, the anniversary event proved to be quite a spectacle.
