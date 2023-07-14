Large crowds gathered in Lisburn this week for the annual Twelfth of July celebrations.

With rows upon rows of happy, smiling faces, it was clear the thunderous clouds which threatened to pour rain all day were not enough to dampen anyone’s spirits as the people of Lisburn celebrated another glorious Twelfth of July.

The event, which saw families ranging from all ages and generations including young babies and children enjoy the celebrations on the streets of Lisburn, proved to be a huge success.

Can you spot anyone you know in the crowd? If so, be sure to share on your socials and tag @LisburnStar.

1 . 12 of July in Lisburn Ian McAllister of Lisburn Young Defenders who received the Trophy for Best Band. Photo credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Photo: Photo credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

2 . 12 of July in Lisburn Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band serenading Ivan Harbinson. Photo credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Photo: Photo credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

3 . 12 of July in Lisburn Little two-year old Valentina Briggs celebrated her birthday in the Field with her dad Ben. Photo Credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Photo: Photo Credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

4 . 12 July in Lisburn Magheragall LOL 361. Photo credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni Photo: Photo credit: Image by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

Next Page Page 1 of 9