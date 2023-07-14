34 pictures of smiling faces as crowds line the streets of Lisburn to enjoy Twelfth of July celebrations - despite the wet weather
Large crowds gathered in Lisburn this week for the annual Twelfth of July celebrations.
By Kathryn McKenna
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:54 BST
With rows upon rows of happy, smiling faces, it was clear the thunderous clouds which threatened to pour rain all day were not enough to dampen anyone’s spirits as the people of Lisburn celebrated another glorious Twelfth of July.
The event, which saw families ranging from all ages and generations including young babies and children enjoy the celebrations on the streets of Lisburn, proved to be a huge success.
