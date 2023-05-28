Register
Elijah Crowther at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle on Friday.Elijah Crowther at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle on Friday.
Elijah Crowther at the Blessing of the Boats at Ballycastle on Friday.

35 fun-filled pictures as Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival splashes off in Ballycastle

The 2023 Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival has splashed off in style with a packed programme of 10 days full of fun and activities for all ages.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th May 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 13:11 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with Ballycastle Community Development Group and Rathlin Development and Community Association to bring this celebration, inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water between Rathlin and Ballycastle.

Events include a variety of live music performances, dance displays, have-a-go activities, crafts, walks, talks, cookery demonstrations and lots of artisan produce at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market, all of which celebrate the area’s rich local history, culture, music and food.

The festival runs until Sunday, June 4.

Check out these great photos from the first few days of the festival.

All dressed up for the occasion.

1. Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

All dressed up for the occasion. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

There was a good turnout for events at the festival on Saturday.

2. Rathlin Sound Maritime Festiva

There was a good turnout for events at the festival on Saturday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Enjoying the fine weather at Ballycastle.

3. Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

Enjoying the fine weather at Ballycastle. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Joining in the fun at Saturday's events.

4. Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

Joining in the fun at Saturday's events. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

