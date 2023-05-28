35 fun-filled pictures as Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival splashes off in Ballycastle

The 2023 Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival has splashed off in style with a packed programme of 10 days full of fun and activities for all ages.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with Ballycastle Community Development Group and Rathlin Development and Community Association to bring this celebration, inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water between Rathlin and Ballycastle.

Events include a variety of live music performances, dance displays, have-a-go activities, crafts, walks, talks, cookery demonstrations and lots of artisan produce at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market, all of which celebrate the area’s rich local history, culture, music and food.

The festival runs until Sunday, June 4.

Check out these great photos from the first few days of the festival.

1 . Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival All dressed up for the occasion. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

2 . Rathlin Sound Maritime Festiva There was a good turnout for events at the festival on Saturday. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

3 . Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival Enjoying the fine weather at Ballycastle. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

4 . Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival Joining in the fun at Saturday's events. Photo: McAuley Multimedia