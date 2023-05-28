35 fun-filled pictures as Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival splashes off in Ballycastle
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with Ballycastle Community Development Group and Rathlin Development and Community Association to bring this celebration, inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water between Rathlin and Ballycastle.
Events include a variety of live music performances, dance displays, have-a-go activities, crafts, walks, talks, cookery demonstrations and lots of artisan produce at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market, all of which celebrate the area’s rich local history, culture, music and food.
The festival runs until Sunday, June 4.
Check out these great photos from the first few days of the festival.