35 fun pictures as Lurgan children get all dressed up for World Book Day

World Book Day 2024 has been celebrated throughout the Lurgan area with hundreds of schoolchildren – and school staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Mar 2024, 12:41 GMT

Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We also asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up for this year’s World Book Day and we were thrilled with the response.

Here are some of the fabulous costumes that made for a memorable day at schools in Lurgan.

Penny-Lyn Parks enjoying World Book Day.

Penny-Lyn Parks enjoying World Book Day. Photo: The Lynsey Allen School of Ballet

"Dressed up as the professionals who always save my little boy's life."

"Dressed up as the professionals who always save my little boy's life." Photo: Tiffany Adrian

Joshua and Poppy as Willy Wonka and Cinderella

Joshua and Poppy as Willy Wonka and Cinderella Photo: Anouska Uprichard

Ivo and Florrie, aged one and two, off to nursery on World Book Day.

Ivo and Florrie, aged one and two, off to nursery on World Book Day. Photo: Dearbhla Hogan

