35 happy pictures as Country comes to Town brings out the crowds in Portadown

The annual festival included a host of country-style activities, including music, vintage displays, crafts and working history, petting animals, steam traction engines, street food and children’s fun.
These great pictures by photographer Tony Hendron capture some of the atmosphere of the day.
The Greenaway family pictured at one of the vintage tractors at Country Comes To Town. Included are, Ben (3), Jack (5), mum Karen and dad Adam. PT38-266. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Rasa Volkaviciene and daughter, Estela (4) having fun at the hook a duck stall. PT38-249. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Linda Fyffe, left, and Maline Ozen admiring one of the vintage cars on display at Country Comes To Town. PT38-250. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Having fun at the hook a duck stall are Emily (4) and Alfie Breen (9) and their granny, Jennifer McShane. PT38-248. Photo: TONY HENDRON