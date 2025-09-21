The popular event – now in its 12th year – is now the biggest half marathon in Northern Ireland.

Stephen McAuley of Letterkenny A.C. achieved first place in an impressive time of 1:06:05, followed by Patrick McColl from RoadRunners AC achieving a time of 1:08:56. In third place, with a finish time of 1:11:02 was John Black of North Belfast Harriers.

Dearbhla Cox of Annadale Striders was first in the ladies race with a time of 1:18:18. Judith Storm from City of Derry Spartans arrived in second place in 01:18:33 and in third place, Gladys Ganiel of North Belfast Harriers finished in a time of 01:19:38.

In the wheelchair race, Jayne Bleakley won the female wheelchair race in a time of 01:12:50 and Jim Corbett won the male wheelchair 01:14:57 and James Divin who arrived in second place in 01:25:12.

Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon

Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon

Stephen McAuley crosses the line first to take the win at this year's Belfast Half Marathon.

The podium for the wheelchair race features winner Jayne Bleakley, second place Jim Corbett and third place James Divin.