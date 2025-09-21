35 of the best pictures as Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon celebrates record-breaking year

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Sep 2025, 13:47 BST
Almost 7,500 participants helped make Sunday's Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon a record-breaking year for entries.

The popular event – now in its 12th year – is now the biggest half marathon in Northern Ireland.

Stephen McAuley of Letterkenny A.C. achieved first place in an impressive time of 1:06:05, followed by Patrick McColl from RoadRunners AC achieving a time of 1:08:56. In third place, with a finish time of 1:11:02 was John Black of North Belfast Harriers.

Dearbhla Cox of Annadale Striders was first in the ladies race with a time of 1:18:18. Judith Storm from City of Derry Spartans arrived in second place in 01:18:33 and in third place, Gladys Ganiel of North Belfast Harriers finished in a time of 01:19:38.

In the wheelchair race, Jayne Bleakley won the female wheelchair race in a time of 01:12:50 and Jim Corbett won the male wheelchair 01:14:57 and James Divin who arrived in second place in 01:25:12.

Enjoying being part of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon.

Enjoying being part of the 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

Enjoying being part of the Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon 2025.

Enjoying being part of the Moy Park Belfast City Half Marathon 2025. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Stephen McAuley crosses the line first to take the win at this year's Belfast Half Marathon.

Stephen McAuley crosses the line first to take the win at this year's Belfast Half Marathon. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

The podium for the wheelchair race features winner Jayne Bleakley, second place Jim Corbett and third place James Divin.

The podium for the wheelchair race features winner Jayne Bleakley, second place Jim Corbett and third place James Divin. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

