36 cracking photos from Coalisland’s Christmas lights celebration

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 18:07 BST
A large crowd of people attended Mid Ulster District Council’s Coalisland Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday (December 1).

There was lots of festive fun at the Cornmill in the town centre from 5pm including music by Reverb live on stage, face painting, walkabout characters, and the opportunity to meet Santa in his cosy grotto.

Craic Theatre then took to the stage and entertained the crowd before Santa and Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, counted down and officially illuminated the town and Christmas tree for the festive period just before 7pm.

As well as all this, the Coalisland Fianna GFC annual Christmas fair returned to the Parochial Centre from 1pm until 5pm.

A selfie in Santa's grotto.

1. Christmas Fun

A selfie in Santa's grotto. Photo: Submitted

All smiles at the Coalisland Christmas lights switch-on event.

2. Christmas Fun

All smiles at the Coalisland Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: Submitted

Soaking up the seasonal atmosphere on Sunday, December 1.

3. Christmas Fun

Soaking up the seasonal atmosphere on Sunday, December 1. Photo: Submitted

Entertaining the crowd at Coalisland on Sunday.

4. Christmas Fun

Entertaining the crowd at Coalisland on Sunday. Photo: Submitted

Related topics:CoalislandMid Ulster District CouncilCouncil
