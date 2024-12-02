36 cracking photos from Coalisland’s Christmas lights celebration

There was lots of festive fun at the Cornmill in the town centre from 5pm including music by Reverb live on stage, face painting, walkabout characters, and the opportunity to meet Santa in his cosy grotto.

Craic Theatre then took to the stage and entertained the crowd before Santa and Chair of the Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell, counted down and officially illuminated the town and Christmas tree for the festive period just before 7pm.

As well as all this, the Coalisland Fianna GFC annual Christmas fair returned to the Parochial Centre from 1pm until 5pm.

