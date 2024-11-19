36 more fab photos from Lurgan’s Christmas lights celebrations

Published 19th Nov 2024, 21:09 GMT
As the countdown to Christmas continue across the ABC Council area, here are more fabulous photos from the Lurgan celebrations.

The town hosted a large crowd of spectators as Santa and Mrs Claus arrived on Saturday (November 16) to help switch on the Christmas lights.

There was plenty of festive-themed entertainment to enjoy at the council-hosted event.

A spectacular moment from Lurgan's Christmas fun event.

1. Festive Lights

A spectacular moment from Lurgan's Christmas fun event. Photo: ABC Council

In fine voice on the stage during the celebration.

2. Festive Lights

In fine voice on the stage during the celebration. Photo: ABC Council

Vote of approval for the big switch on.

3. Festive Lights

Vote of approval for the big switch on. Photo: ABC Council

Meeting a friendly face at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on.

4. Festive Lights

Meeting a friendly face at the Lurgan Christmas lights switch on. Photo: ABC Council

