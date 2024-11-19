36 more fab photos from Lurgan’s Christmas lights celebrations

The town hosted a large crowd of spectators as Santa and Mrs Claus arrived on Saturday (November 16) to help switch on the Christmas lights.
There was plenty of festive-themed entertainment to enjoy at the council-hosted event.
1 / 9
The town hosted a large crowd of spectators as Santa and Mrs Claus arrived on Saturday (November 16) to help switch on the Christmas lights.
There was plenty of festive-themed entertainment to enjoy at the council-hosted event.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.